Sacramento, CA Author Publishes Philosophical Discussion
September 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Complicated Ape, a new book by Bryce Winn, has been released by RoseDog Books.
We live under an illusion that we live in a world of harsh divisions. People don't want unity because we have an affinity for totalitarianism, because we have a common ideal, food, and security, and we identify as the victim and likewise identify a group of oppressors rather then any specific individual, so invite the tyrannical excess of our position and impose it on people because people don't normally care if it doesn't affect them and all the better if it benefits them.
Ecofeminism and Pantheism has been abandoned by many philosophers and thinkers because of there lack of there inconsistencies and lack of identity, but these belief systems can lead to the synchronicity of opposites such as the masculine and the feminine, eastern and western religions, and republican and democrats. Ecofeminism and a Pantheism can orient us towards compassion and humility, which should be the foundation of our ethos. Animal cruelty, tribalism, religion, and atheism are psychological indicators of a suffering society. There is a correlation between how societies become cruel and societal erosion. The environment is the heart of the economy because of the resources it offers but the genocide of native animals and ecocide often coincide with a cruel society. Once a society degenerates into ignorance, resentment, betrayal, division, fragmentation, and corruption, then society will become cruel and become totalitarian and then it will eventually collapse. The source of psychological suffering and what leads to crime and wickedness is the fall from nature and the separation of the family household. The way that societies become cruel begin with betrayal, deception, and rejection and a societal indicator of this when we see isolation, alienation, and tyranny, and this is caused by family, friends, and the state.
Because this resentment towards life and towards state accumulates over generations and is passed down through the form of childhood trauma. In other words, we have a non-ending cycle of resentful parents which leads them to be tyrannical, and this accumulates and makes up society, and then we make our children internalize the problems of society through shame dumping, blame shifting, worship and dogmatic intrusion. We do this because children are extensions of ourselves. All issues in society start in the family household.
About the Author
Bryce Winn lives in Sacramento, California.
The Complicated Ape is a 264-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-569-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-complicated-ape/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-complicated-ape/
