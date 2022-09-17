Cave Creek, AZ Author Publishes Book on Jesus Christ
September 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Grace and Peace of God – Love Wins!, a new book by Pam Pastor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The chief aim of The Grace and Peace of God – Love Wins! is to assist people searching for a deeper, more intimate relationship with Christ Jesus. This book focuses on the two greatest commandments: love God with all your heart, mind, and soul, and love your neighbor. Other supporting elements include forgiveness, humility, faith, Holy Spirit, prayer, and judgment versus discernment. Today, like never before in the past, man is searching for meaning in life.
About the Author
As a lifelong learner, Pam Pastor has dedicated herself to improving the quality of others' lives. Outstanding authorship begins with passionate curiosity. God sought Pam through a questioning mind leading her to ordination, a master's degree in Divinity, and a PhD in Christian Counseling. Her undergraduate degree is from Arizona State University, where she earned a BA in Organizational Communication studies. Additionally, Pam has twenty-plus years of outside sales experience in the healthcare industry. Pam and her husband love to read, hike, bike, swim, and travel. They are parents to a beautiful daughter, son-in-law, and grandparents to an amazing little guy!
The Grace and Peace of God – Love Wins! is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7082-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-grace-and-peace-of-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-grace-and-peace-of-god-love-wins/
