Loveland, CO Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChimera Chronicles: Undead Arms Race, a new book by M.T. Murray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Chimera Chronicles: Undead Arms Race is a wild mix of genres that wouldn't normally go together-sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and comedy.
The author's favorite storytelling style is the epic, and this book is an attempt at a modernized version. The intention is for the story to sound sexy when read out loud. Majority of the jokes are written for veterans, but there are several dark pop-culture references too. The goal of this crusade is to help reduce the veteran suicide rate. Hopefully, it'll shed a little light on what to watch out for so you don't walk in on your homie slicing his wrists in a bathtub.
About the Author
M.T. Murray's sixth-grade English teacher encouraged him to write as long as he wanted and to ignore the length requirements. Murray wrote a fifteen-page short story and then read it to the class. Now we are here.
Chimera Chronicles: Undead Arms Race is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1525-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chimera-chronicles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chimera-chronicles-undead-arms-race/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us