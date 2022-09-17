San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Romance Story
September 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Girl Named Pink, a new book by ccpadilla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The girl named Pink is a girl who lives her life serving others. Growing up she has always been in servitude of her mother, who then sells her daughter Pink's body to service those of her nation and Emperor. No matter how abused she is, she doesn't see herself getting out of this torturous cycle. Until she meets an elf, he is different from the others. Has she found the happiness she craves? Or is she falling deeper into the pit of sadness that she in?
About the Author
ccpadilla enjoys writing. He has always liked writing fantasy and fiction and hopes to have his work be a competitor to the bigger names out in the fantasy world.
The Girl Named Pink is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7385-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-girl-named-pink/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-girl-named-pink/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
