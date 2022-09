Riverside, CA Author Publishes History Novel

80 Years After the Second World War: Politics and Wars, a new book by Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Systems of World War II explained in an easy to follow format. Follow along with what happened during World War II and how it is affecting us today.80 Years After the Second World War: Politics and Wars is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $84.00 (eBook $79.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4293-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-politics-and-wars-english-version/