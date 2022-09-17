Pass Christian, MS Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
September 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDepth of My Soul, a new book by Melanie Faciane-Barnes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Depth of My Soul contains raw poetry of love and life. Reaching within, Melanie Faciane-Barnes shares the depths of her heart and soul the joy and pain in finding and losing love. Through all the ups and down, the underlying message is one of hope, and finding the love that resides within.
About the Author
Melanie Faciane-Barnes was born and raised in Slidell, Louisiana. She and her husband have three daughters and four grandchildren. She looks forward to attending church on Sundays, spending time with her family, and her evening nature walks.
Depth of My Soul is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7399-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/depth-of-my-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/depth-of-my-soul/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
