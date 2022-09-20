St. Charles, MO Author Publishes Biography
September 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShe Didn't Even Die Right Away, a new book by Greta Peterson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Greta didn't die right away, but she did die.
One day she fell over dead and no one noticed. Not even Greta. There's seven suspect years begging the question, when did Greta die? When she turned left instead of right after dropping a friend off at soccer practice? Did she die when he kissed her goodnight?
Was she killed or did she take her own life?
When? Where? How? Why? Trauma left Greta with a lifetime of puzzle pieces that no longer fit together. It left her with the fatal question: when did I die?
About the Author
Greta Peterson is an English Special Education teacher working in rural Missouri. She's known for her eccentric personality and the weird pronunciation of "Onion". Usually a private person, she felt a need to share her story about life, death, and tragedy. Life may be nothing but a brief candle, but everything means something to somebody.
She Didn't Even Die Right Away is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7137-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/she-didnt-even-die-right-away/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/she-didnt-even-die-right-away/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us