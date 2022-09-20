Long Beach, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Like Being Brown, This Family & Hero 44, a new book by Malissa Parks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
These three stories by Malissa Parks are a celebration written for young learners that teach about the first African American president of the United States. This children's book is ideal for every family, especially families with small children, and is a keepsake for years to come. I like Being Brown, This Family and Hero 44 together make this an educational resource that encourages young learners to read early, while teaching a part of American history. Each book printed is in order as Preschool, Kinder and first grade to allow readers to advance their levels in reading.
About the Author
Malissa Parks is an educator with a love for children's books. She currently resides in Long Beach, California.
I Like Being Brown, This Family & Hero 44 is a 44-page hardcover with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6070-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-like-being-brown-this-family-hero-44/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-like-being-brown-this-family-hero-44/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
