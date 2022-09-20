Jamaica, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnder the Flamboyán: Debajo del Flamboyán, a new book by Zilka Rosa Molinar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The poetry in Under the Flamboyán is about love, of nature, of a yearning for visibility. There are poems on discrimination the latinx community faces once immigrated into the United States or any other country, politics that affect us as a community, and poems of God, of identity, and acculturation with the fear of being called assimilated by one's peers that creates a powerful feeling of loneliness and isolation. Many of these poems are from the heart (del corazón).
About the Author
Zilka Rosa Molinar participates in many art exhibits in Puerto Rico and New York, featuring her paintings.
Under the Flamboyán: Debajo del Flamboyán is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7045-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/under-the-flamboyan/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/under-the-flamboyan-debajo-del-flamboyan/
Contact Information
