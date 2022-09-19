"Who let you into this country?" Medical Students write about Racism, Mistrust During Training
September 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe attack on medical expertise and the racism that was in full view during the pandemic is reflected in a collection of essays penned by the nation's future doctors.
Today, the American Medical Student Association (AMSA) the ABIM Foundation announced the winners of the inaugural Building Trust Essay Contest. Medical students from 18 schools across the country submitted essays about how they built, lost, or restored trust in a health care setting. Submissions were evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges.
The four winners – along with brief excerpts from their essays – are as follows:
AMSA and the ABIM Foundation received essay submissions that ranged from personal stories of leadership and mentorship, to health equity, and faculty relationships.
"In an era when medical expertise is under attack and where trust in science is being questioned, we all need to pay rapt attention to our next generation of doctors," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the ABIM Foundation. "It's important to give medical students a forum to express themselves, and we received personal stories about racism, miscommunication, caregiving, and compassion. We look forward to a second contest next year."
"Medical student voices are as important as they have always been, but especially when it comes to fighting misinformation and building trust with our patients and communities," said Michael Walls, DO, MPH, AMSA National President. "This contest really highlighted how medical students can individually build that connection and impact patient lives for the better."
Winning essays have been published in the September/October edition of AMSA's The New Physician magazine.
Honorable mentions were awarded to six medical students:
Essays were reviewed and scored on the (1) connection to the topic of trust, (2) quality of writing, (3) novelty of the message, and (4) opportunity for others to learn by a panel of judges:
Full essays can be read here.
Details about the second annual Building Trust Essay Contest will be released in early 2023.
