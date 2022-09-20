Summerfield, FL Author Publishes Adventure Novel
September 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBy the Oz., a new book by Henry Summers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
First of all, this story has nothing to do with the Wizard of Oz… okay, maybe it does. But more accurately, it's about a road trip.
When Mike's best friend Draco dies in a busted drug deal, Mike is forced to deal with the baggage his friend left behind-namely, his mobile home full of illegal hashish. Panicked that the police will be able to track him through Draco, Mike, along with his underage friend Toni, make a run for it. Shortly into their trip, an unfortunate accident throws Mike into a sticky situation; as the only witness to a billionaire mogul's last breath, Mike becomes the only person alive who knows the code to his massive wealth-well, that is if he can remember the digits. As Mike and Toni continue their journey, now with the police and the underworld after them, they meet a variety of characters who all seem to be running from something, too.
About the Author
Author hails from haunts of H. L. Mencken, Francis Scott Key, and Edgar Allen Poe.
By the Oz. is a 314-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7107-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/by-the-oz/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/by-the-oz/
