Riverside, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLady Bug and Gentleman Bug!, a new book written by Rena Lotz and illustrated by Lisa R. O'Brien, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lady Bug and Gentleman Bug! is a day in the life of these adventurous and loveable characters, overcoming the obstacles that come with being a little bug in a big, big world!
Clever and appropriate for readers of all ages, come along on Lady Bug and Gentleman Bug's imaginative back yard adventures.
About the Author
Rena Lotz was born and raised in the small town of Diez in Germany. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 19. Rena has two sons and four grandsons. She discovered poetry when her sons were very young, and she was too busy to pursue her newfound poetic thinking.
About the Illustrator
Lisa R. O'Brien lives in southern California and is the mother of nine. She enjoys illustrating children's books. The time spent with her family is the happiest time and has contributed greatly to her illustrating skills.
Lady Bug and Gentleman Bug! is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7002-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lady-bug-and-gentleman-bug/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lady-bug-and-gentleman-bug/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
