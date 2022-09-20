Washington DC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Book of Poetry for the Nations: For SHALOM, a new book by Babatunde Adeyemi Adekson, PhD, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Book of Poetry for the Nations: For SHALOM was written starting in early 2019 after a period of deep physical anguish, spiritual disorientation, and intrapsychic pain. The poems contained in this collection are truly reflective of the author's life, experiences, love, and, in some cases, hatred, outlook, and perspective about self, others, and the immediate and external world around me. They are meant to be an intriguing and controversial challenge to the status quo, and a source of inspiration to those who might have experienced similar trajectories in life, and for those who might be human enough to have the capacity to empathize with the pains and struggles of the downtrodden and oppressed.
About the Author
Dr. Babatunde ('Tunde) Oluwaseun Adeyemi Adekson was born to Nigerian (Indomitable Lions) Immigrants in Waltham, Massachusetts (Patriots) and raised in Southwest Nigeria, West Africa. He attended middle school in Athens, Ohio, and high school at Athens High School (Athens Bulldogs) in the Plains, Ohio, where he excelled in soccer and academics, and Seneca Valley High School (SVHS-Screaming Eagles) in Germantown, Maryland, where he graduated in 1993 and excelled in soccer, basketball, and won a state championship in Track and Field (4X400m relay team-1993) and took Advanced Placement (AP) courses in Physics and English.
Babatunde graduated from Saint Bonaventure University (SBU-Bonnies) with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology in 2003 with distinction. He attended and obtained a Masters degree in Community Mental Health Counseling from the University of Rochester (U of R Yellowjackets), in Rochester, New York, and obtained a Doctorate (Ph.D) with distinction in Counselor Education and Supervision also from the University of Rochester in 2016. Babatunde enjoys writing to encourage, build, and challenge oneself and others towards improved mental, physical, andospiritual health and well-being.
A Book of Poetry for the Nations: For SHALOM is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-544-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-book-of-poetry-for-the-nations/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-book-of-poetry-for-the-nations-for-shalom/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us