Fraser, MI Author Publishes Mental Health Memoir
September 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMargie: My Life with Bipolar, a new book by Margaret A. Graham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Margie: My Life with Bipolar details the experiences of Margaret A. Graham's childhood to present day, as she battles with mental illness. Diagnosed with bipolar illness at age 25, Graham's memoir describes how her faith and proper medication has allowed her to live with this mental illness. Through sharing a variety of anecdotes ranging from humorous to touching and faith-filled, Graham desires to give hope to others who may struggle with mental illness.
About the Author
Margaret A. Graham is a graduate of Hurley Medical Center School of Nursing and Health Enrichment Center for massage therapy. She lives with her husband in Fraser, Michigan, and enjoys reading, walking, hiking, and traveling. Her Catholic faith is still an incredibly important part of her life.
Margie: My Life with Bipolar is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7103-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/margie-my-life-with-bipolar/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/margie-my-life-with-bipolar/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
