Willmington, DE Author Publishes Memoir

September 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's My Story to Tell, a new book by JoMarie Lawson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Childhood sexual abuse is a global crisis of pandemic proportion that is permitted to continue, largely unaddressed and ignored in our society today.
It's My Story to Tell is a debut memoir that is a raw, disturbing, and thought-provoking truth that many children in homes all across America are facing every day. It is a personal, detailed recollection of a woman's growth and reckoning as a child, growing up in a dysfunctional blended family. A child that was sworn to secrecy regarding the inappropriate behavior she endured, all in the name of protecting the family image of perfection. Now an adult with her own husband and children, JoMarie lifts the veil of silence that has long kept her hiding in plain sight behind the damage of childhood sexual abuse, at the hands of someone she loved and trusted to be her protection. Her detailed journey combined with gems of wisdom and lessons learned along the way are enlightening, defying expectation and inviting readers to reconsider the secrets kept within the walls of our homes. Secrets that are permitted to continue, even when inappropriate behavior occurs.
In this memoir, Jomarie invites her readers to see firsthand how this experience single handedly continues to shape who she has become and impacts every area of her life years after the fact. She held onto this secret for decades and if research is true, she is not alone. There are millions of Adult Survivors of child sexual abuse that have never told their story. Her hope is that by releasing her experience, on her own terms, in her own way, others will be encouraged to do the same and set themselves FREE.
Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter
–Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JoMarie Lawson resides in Charlotte, NC with her husband of 40 years. She has 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren. She is a Registered Nurse, Certified Life Coach, Motivational Speaker and Licensed Marriage Educator, who along with her husband has provided counsel to many couples over the past 20 years on staying "Coupled Happily." She strongly believes that there are no coincidences in life and that God has a purpose for everything that HE allows to cross your path. Honesty is truly the only policy to live by and your assignment in life lies just on the other side of the releasing of your truth.
It's My Story to Tell is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7463-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/its-my-story-to-tell/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/its-my-story-to-tell/
