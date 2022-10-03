OCD Tech, LLC Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

Braintree, MA: OCD Tech, LLC was established in October 2012. In the span of 10 short years, the organization has grown from just one Principal to a team of over 55 IT Audit professionals. OCD Tech supports more than 150 clients, both in the United States and abroad, across an array of industries including Banking, Defense Contractors, Automobile Dealerships, Higher Education Institutions, and Not-for-Profit Organizations.OCD Tech continues to grow and evolve within the cybersecurity space providing a comprehensive portfolio of services including SOC Reporting, Vulnerability Assessments, Penetration Testing, Social Engineering Campaigns, DFARS / CMMC Assessments, Privileged Access Management, and IT General Controls Reviews."Although, I feel that our success, in large part, is a result of looking forward rather than back, I am grateful for and proud of our success over these past 10 years, says Principal, Michael W. Hammond. We are truly dedicated to our clients. We are committed to being proactive and remaining on top of the ever-changing landscape of our industry. This is only the beginning and as we enter our second decade, we are extremely excited to continue to climb higher."To commemorate this pivotal milestone, OCD Tech will be releasing its Top 10 Tech Tips and its Top 10 Reasons why OCD Tech is a great place to be during the month of October. We have planned collaborations with various business partners and the culmination of our 10-year celebration will be an employee gala at the Boston Museum of Science.