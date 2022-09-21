Lancaster, CA Author Publishes Action Screenplay
September 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Redtail Gang: Evolution of the Buffalo Soldier, a new book by Ted Washington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This compelling story of World War II is told in a unique way through the format of a screenplay. This brings to life the experiences of a group of Black soldiers seeking to prove themselves to their families and their country. Love and intrigue are intertwined with exciting scenes of air battles, strategy, and warfare.
About the Author
Ted Washington likes to spend his time helping military vets and training and spending time with special trained service animals.
The Redtail Gang: Evolution of the Buffalo Soldier is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7056-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-redtail-gang/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-redtail-gang/
