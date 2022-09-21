Chicago, IL Author Publishes Memoir
September 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat I Witnessed in the Historic Year 1968 and What I Witnessed in the Historic Year 2020 in the United States of America, a new book by Jerome Watkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I saw violence and social unrest as a sixteen-year-old high school junior in 1968, which history has documented and recorded as the most tumultuous year in American history. More than a half-century later, as a sixty-eight-year-old senior citizen in 2020, I saw in real time, in particular due to technology, another tumultuous year of violence, killings, mass murders, riots, social unrest, and unbeknownst to me, I walked into live looting and vandalism on the streets of Chicago which was shocking.
About the Author
A Child Protection Specialist for twenty-six years, Jerome Watkins now teaches law classes here in the United States and abroad. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Juris Doctor Degree. Watkins volunteers and mentors students, and he has taken students on various educational trips in the United States and abroad. He is also a football and basketball referee, and he plays the piano. Watkins has two grown sons and is registered as a foster parent.
What I Witnessed in the Historic Year 1968 and What I Witnessed in the Historic Year 2020 in the United States of America is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7515-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-i-witnessed-in-the-historic-year-1968-and-what-i-witnessed-in-the-historic-year-2020-in-the-united-states-of-america/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-i-witnessed-in-the-historic-year-1968-and-what-i-witnessed-in-the-historic-year-2020-in-the-united-states-of-america/
