New Braunfels, TX Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
September 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeroic Times, a new book by Richard A. Odorfer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beginning in 1920 after the Great War, Heroic Times follows three families in Germany as they navigate the shifting cultural and political climate leading up to the Second World War. As turmoil arises, and their men are scattered across the world due to the impending fighting, the families struggle to stay together, asserting that nothing is more important than one's family, but as the fighting progresses and the country of Germany is torn apart, they face tragedy that they could have never imagined.
About the Author
Richard A. Odorfer is a veteran of the US Army's 42nd Inf. Div., and the Coast Guard Reserve / Port of N.Y. Richard is also a retired decorated NYC police sergeant of 25 years service, as well having worked as a deputy sheriff upon his move to Texas. He resides with his wife in New Braunfels, Texas.
Heroic Times is a 476-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7329-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/heroic-times/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/heroic-times/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us