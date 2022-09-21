Solvang, CA Author Publishes Action-Packed Novel
September 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMick Boyle, a new book by Jack K. Clymer II, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mick Boyle has it all: a stellar career as a Boston Police detective, a wonderful wife, amazing kids, and an overall peaceful and happy life. But all that changed when his wife's uncle, a notorious mafia boss looking to change the family's business to more honorable pursuits, mistakenly sends him an unexplainably large amount of money and a brand-new, very expensive car. The department gets word, and Mick refuses to rat his uncle-in-law out, and he hits rock bottom.
But now, a large Chinese crime syndicate have started conducting business in Boston, and taking down their leader may be Mick's only chance at redemption.
About the Author
Jack K. Clymer II played polo in various clubs in California for twenty-five years before embarking on a nice running journey of fourteen years, including 5k's to marathons and Ultra runs. He is now retired and enjoys writing action books, scuba diving, and ballroom dancing.
Mick Boyle is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7154-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mick-boyle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mick-boyle/
