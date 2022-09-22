Nalashaa Solutions' Commitment to the ISO Software Development Standards
September 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsNalashaa Solutions is a software development company that began operations in 2012. Over the last 10 years, it has evolved into a well-recognized and respected brand in healthcare IT services (healthcare providers solutions and payer solutions), cloud engineering, data analytics services, mobile application development, RPA services, and IBM I series upgradation services segments.
Driven by Quality and Adherent to Information Security - The New Jersey-based firm has over 200 technocrats, business developers, and marketing experts. The company has a proven track record of being an innovation hub for technology development, with over 450+ successful projects delivered across multiple industries, which include finance, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and fitness.
The client testimonials for Nalashaa Solutions is a testament to its commitment to software quality and security management benchmarks. As a result of their relentless efforts to ensure quality and security, it became a part of a prestigious group of organizations recognized by the ISO.
Certified For Quality - Nalashaa's ISO 9001: 2015 certificate further underlines the rigorous guidelines it has adopted in its operations. It is now well positioned to deliver high-quality and sustainable software deliverables to its clients, guided by the ISO's recognized Quality Management System (QMS).
Besides reassuring its clients with high-quality software development services, the firm also facilitates interactive sessions with its new customers with an aim of understanding and resolve their pain points.
Certified For Information Security - The ISO 27001:2013 certificate establishes a list of protocols for organizations to establish critical control systems for specific business processes. Nalashaa's acclimatization to the ISO 27001:2013 paradigm highlights it as an organization committed to safeguarding information security.
Adherence to the ISO's global Information Security Management systems (ISMS) is a desired attribute that end businesses and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) look for in a potential service partner. This makes Nalashaa a trusted destination for organizations seeking the ideal partner in a software development firm.
Contact Information
Samuel Thomas
Nalashaa Solutions
+17326022560
Contact Us
