Brea, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Duck Who Turned Into a Dog, a new book by Shaun BeGell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Duck Who Turned Into a Dog introduces us to a young duck named Webby, who is always mistreated by the other ducks, so he makes a wish to trade places with a big, fearless dog for one day. Webby soon finds himself trapped as the dog, with no way to change back to his little duck self, but he soon learns a valuable lesson of being happy with who he is no matter his size or what he looks like.
The Duck Who Turned Into a Dog reminds us to be comfortable with ourselves, to treat others the way we want to be treated, and to always be kind.
About the Author
Shaun BeGell loves writing! He graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a B.A. in Radio/Television/Film with an emphasis in Screenwriting. He's written half a dozen scripts that he has been marketing in the last couple of years. A lover of the outdoors, Shaun loves nature and the snow, his favorite places being Yosemite and Mammoth.
The Duck Who Turned Into a Dog is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3842-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-duck-who-turned-into-a-dog/
