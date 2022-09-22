Thoreau, NM Author Publishes Adventure Book
September 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAli and his adventures with the Desert SEAFLYER, a new book by Joshua Miles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ali and his adventures with the Desert SEAFLYER is about an Egyptian boy's life. Through his mentor Mr. Akeem, memories of his father, and his caring mother, he turns his experiences into teachable moments that later blossom into something great. This book has embedded projects-based learning, puts math into motion, aviation design and building, history, nature, and science all wrapped in an easy-to-read action-packed adventure.
Ali and his adventures with the Desert SEAFLYER is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (hardbound $43.00, eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7251-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ali-and-his-adventures-with-the-desert-seaflyer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ali-and-his-adventures-with-the-desert-seaflyer-pb/
