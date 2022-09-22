North Dakota Author Publishes Crime Novel
September 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPainted Sidewalk, a new book by Tee Rios, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tee and his wife, Kim, are about to attend the meeting of a lifetime. Columbian drug lords offer a deal with both of them that they simply cannot pass up. Knowing the extreme risks involved, they agree to meet with Mr. Sosa, the big boss. But he has another agenda in mind…
Read Painted Sidewalk, an adrenaline-boosting, heart-pumping tale of life in the drug world.
Painted Sidewalk is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7241-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/painted-sidewalk/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/painted-sidewalk-meeting-mr-sosa/
