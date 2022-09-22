Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Non-Fiction Novel
September 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Didn't You Call? A Peace Corps Panama Exposé, a new book by Michael Wald, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After practicing business law for over 35 years, the author joined the Peace Corps. Why Didn't You Call? is the incredible story of that experience.
Reading this book will give you a new perspective on the world and your place in it. If you or anyone you know is considering living, working, or volunteering abroad, the author sheds sunshine on what it's truly like with a full chapter on culture burnout. For adventure travel lovers, the book unearths hidden gems that will whet your desire to explore further. For policymakers, significant ideas are proposed for improving the efficacy of aid workers and the experience of volunteers. Easily implemented recommendations for constructive change are suggested.
Although it reads like fiction, it's not!
You won't want to skip this real-life journey!
About the Author
After graduating Duke Law School, author Michael Wald employed management techniques learned from earlier studies at the Wharton School of Finance to grow a highly successful business law practice in which he guided thousands of clients. With a helping attitude, he assisted many entrepreneurs run their businesses and advised many non-profits on whose boards he served. Knowing Peace Corps was another way to help, at age 55 he sought to join as a volunteer.
Why Didn't You Call? exposes an inept and laborious recruitment process. Drawing on the author's years of extensive business consulting experience, he recognized numerous management problems that plagued Peace Corps. Wald attempted to remedy these problems but encountered a disinterested Peace Corps. Overcoming many obstacles, Wald nevertheless achieved a high-level impact.
Take the intriguing adventure of man versus nature which Wald recounts, and you won't want to put this book down. Explore exciting destinations with him. If you ever considered living, working, or volunteering in the developing world, this book prepares you with the truth about what to expect. Wald offers formidable recommendations for policymakers to improve results in development work.
While in the Peace Corps, Wald kept a diary. Afterwards, as friends learned about his experience, they encouraged him to write this book. Former Peace Corps volunteers related similar tales about things that occurred to them, so Wald knows his story broadly applies. With the existence of his diary, Wald was able to re-tell details of events that would otherwise have long faded into lost memory. Taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic's isolation, he re-created an exceptionally engaging adventure.
Why Didn't You Call? A Peace Corps Panama Exposé is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00 (hardbound $58.00, eBook $43.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3623-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-didnt-you-call/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-didnt-you-call-a-peace-corps-panama-expose-pb/
