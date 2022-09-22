Yardley, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHer Magical Carpet, a new book by Flora, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Her Magical Carpet is about accepting each other the way we are, and the only way to do this is to accept who we are first. Our diversity and different colors are what make us so unique and beautiful in every way. Our diversity is our strength. This book is about the self-love and the love of others. Sometimes children can be hard on themselves when surrounded by a grown-up world. They might cry and wish they were not born at all that way. They might wish they were not different, and they might wish they were born a different color. Instead of them crying and wishing to be different, we want them to embrace who they are and rejoice cause there is beauty in each one of us.
About the Author
Flora likes reading and writing books of all genres, traveling, cooking, and trying different cuisine. She also likes going on adventures. Flora loves nature and all animals.
Her Magical Carpet is a 24-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1328-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/her-magical-carpet/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/her-magical-carpet/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
