Hampton Bays, NY Author Publishes Philosophical Discussion
September 22, 2022

homo mysticus: ex machina, a new book by Juan Valdez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Homo mysticus is a book about the science of mysticism, seen through the lens of ancient cosmogony and sacred geometry. This book connects the spiritual and the otherworldly to the practical and tangible in a refreshingly down to earth way. This book is a must read for anyone interested in the subjects of both mysticism and science.
About the Author
Juan Valdez was born and raised in New York City and was an avid tennis and squash player as a junior and at the collegiate level. Through competitive sports, he was introduced to yoga and meditation and practiced with adepts in NYC during his twenties when he started writing. He completed his undergraduate studies at Brown University (Ancient History and Economics) and then an MS in Computer Science from NYU. He has been studying meditation and Eastern philosophy for the better part of 30 years and writes when he is not building and securing large scale enterprise grade benefits and billing systems. He currently lives in southern Florida with his wife and youngest (of three) children.
homo mysticus: ex machina is a 350-page hardbound with a retail price of $89.00 (eBook $84.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7276-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/homo-mysticus/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/homo-mysticus-ex-machina/
