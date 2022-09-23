Witchita, KS Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLynn's Adventures, a new book by Alyssa L LaRosa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Escape into the magical world of Estonia, the beloved home village of nineteen-year-old Lynn. Now that she is of age, Lynn must reluctantly find a suitable husband, but when a long kept secret is revealed to her, Lynn must set out on a quest to learn the truth about her parents' mysterious death and the truth about her own destiny.
About the Author
Alyssa L LaRosa resides in Wichita, Kansas. In addition to writing fantasy, she enjoys reading, singing, and watching her favorite television shows.
Lynn's Adventures is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7280-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lynns-adventures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lynns-adventures-book-1/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us