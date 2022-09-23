Shepherdsville, KY Author Publishes Children's Book
September 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Son, a new book by Amy Lynn Vaughn-Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every child has fears and many are just told to be brave and face them. Nobody has to face anything alone, but so many are not told about our Lord and Savior. The Son brings the message in a short, upbeat, and dynamic way. Unlike any superhero, a mother helps her son to find courage through a story about Jesus, someone who is not fictional, and how to find Him.
About the Author
Amy Lynn Vaugh-Jackson was raised in a Pentecostal church, which planted a seed she has carried with her during moments when she believed she could not go on. Through her momma's influence, she not only gained the spiritual eyes to witness several miracles but became a miracle herself. After the darkest moment in her life led her to survive four days in the ICU, she managed to make it out and is now working the front desk for a major hotel chain while going to school for criminal justice. The cherry on top is releasing her first published work, The Son.
The Son is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7284-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-son/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-son/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
