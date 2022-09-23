Graham, KY Author Publishes Young Adult Fantasy Novel
September 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's Just the Beginning, a new book by Elizabeth Kuhn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Six teenagers from six different walks of life are brought together by fate. As they get to know one another, they discover a common link between them: they all have powers. After two of the teenagers, twins, finally trust the group enough to reveal the abuse brought on to them by their parents, all six journey together to a new home-an academy just for students with supernatural abilities.
But it seems like trouble is meant to follow them … and their new home is not all it is cracked up to be.
About the Author
Elizabeth Kuhn is a teenager in high school and lives with her family in a small town in Kentucky. She is one of six, and her hobbies include drawing, reading, crafting, riding bikes, and writing.
Kuhn began writing at a very young age, though she began with silly stories and did not write her first novel until 2020. She is currently working on several books, including the second and third novels to follow It's Just the Beginning.
It's Just the Beginning is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $31.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7104-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/its-just-the-beginning-amis-presieux/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/its-just-the-beginning-amis-presieux-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us