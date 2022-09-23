Kuna, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
September 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI'll Be Okay, Mama, a new book by S.A. Swenson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Explaining the loss of a loved one to a young child in a way they understand can be difficult. This tiny book attempts an approach to this discussion. After witnessing the struggle to explain the loss to his four-year-old nephew, and trying to let him know the person so special to him would always be with him, the author wrote I'll Be Okay, Mama and hopes this book helps in that discussion.
About the author
S.A. Swenson is very fortunate to have two beautiful teenage daughters and an amazing wife of twenty-three years. Much of his life has been spent outdoors, enjoying all that Idaho has to offer.
I'll Be Okay, Mama is an 18-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7089-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ill-be-okay-mama/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ill-be-okay-mama/
