St. Petersburg, FL Author Publishes Political Discussion
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Greatest Lie: The Untold Truth, a new book by Jamie Phillips, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Greatest Lie: The Untold Truth describes the correlation between the Nazi regime of the 1930s and 40s and their relationship to the present-day Democrat party. With facts used to prove this, readers will understand what is happening today in relation to the Nazi party.
About the Author
Jamie Phillips is a disabled Iraqi veteran with 20-plus years in a host of different military jobs as infantry, mechanic, and medic. As a civilian he has been a pilot, truck driver CDLA, welder, and carpenter. He is also an artist who enjoys playing guitar and painting as well as writing. As of late he has been involved with rescuing and relocating sea turtles and ocean and beach cleanup.
Jamie has five living children (two of his children passed away in 1992), and he is blessed to have five grandchildren.
The Greatest Lie: The Untold Truth is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7213-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-greatest-lie/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-greatest-lie/
