Torreón, Mexico Author Publishes Children's Book
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Jungle Event, a new book by Minerva Villarreal Reyes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A little African boy dreams of finding a lion, but instead he discovers a tiger. A Jungle Event encourages children to be brave when facing challenges, and hopefully the story will help them gain self-confidence.
About the Author
Minerva Villarreal Reyes lives in Torreon, a city in the state of Coahuila in Mexico. She studied to be a teacher but before that worked as a journalist. She has worked as an English teacher in private and public schools, where children really enjoyed her stories. Villarreal loves to sit near the seashore and watch the waves coming and going. Villarreal has one daughter and is the eldest of a family of twelve children. She is currently retired, but she still helps in education, organizing language contests.
A Jungle Event is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4414-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-jungle-event/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-jungle-event-hb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
