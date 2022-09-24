Sedona, AZ Author Publishes Short Story Collection
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Book of David, a new book by David Novick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From Boston to Aspen, Nantucket, Maui, and elsewhere around the globe, David Novick has led an unusual life. This book, his collection of true short stories, illustrates the incredible range of experiences Novick has had over the past seven decades. Memorable adventures, troubling loss, and the humor of everyday occurrences are behind many of his stories.
Some stories are moving, some are uplifting, but all make for an immensely enjoyable read.
About the Author
David Novick has been living in Sedona, Arizona for the past twenty-five years, and he has a landscape maintenance service there. In his community, he promotes solar energy and is helping bring solar energy to the Indian Tribes. Novick also sometimes attends local Jewish community events. Although he is still single, he is going to fool them all one day and get married.
Nearly seventy years old, Novick can still run up the hills in uptown Sedona, and he enjoys hiking Wilson Mountain. On hot summer afternoons, he can sometimes be found taking a cool dip in the creek.
The Book of David is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7437-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-book-of-david/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-book-of-david/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us