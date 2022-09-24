Albany, NY Professor of Sociology and Author Publishes Anthology
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News21st-Century Anthology: Higher Education Pride Purpose and Passion - - Understanding and Overcoming Adversity, Volume 1, a new book by Tamu Chambers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing – Benjamin Franklin
21st-Century Anthology: Higher Education Pride Purpose and Passion — Understanding and Overcoming Adversity combines intellectual and emotional exposes of the connection between historical and contemporary inequalities in higher education.
About the Author
Ms. Tamu Chambers is a professor of sociology and ethnic studies. In her writing, she addresses social behavior and social and political institutions regarding ethical values from sociological and philosophical viewpoints. Her articles, journals, and book chapters include ethics of cosmopolitan theories of the progress and pitfalls in the continuing unfolding of democracy, human rights, gender, equity, inclusion, and local and global justice.
21st-Century Anthology is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9234-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/21st-century-anthology/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/21st-century-anthology-higher-education-pride-purpose-and-passion-understanding-and-overcoming-adversity/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us