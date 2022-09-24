Rock Hill, SC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove, Pain, Happiness, a new book by Jaiquis Shannon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love… pain… happiness… three things experienced by everyone at one point in their lives. This compelling collection of poetry explores this universal experience, with a special emphasis on the lives of black men and the mental health crisis in that community.
About the Author
Jaiquis Shannon likes to read, play video games, watch TV and movies, and spend time with close friends. He loves sports, especially the New England Patriots and the L.A. Lakers.
Love, Pain, Happiness is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4110-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-pain-happiness/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-pain-happiness-the-elements-of-life/
