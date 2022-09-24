Chandler, AZ Author Publishes Thriller Romance Novel
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Deadly Obsession, a new book by P. Rosser, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Deadly Obsession is about a young woman hiding from her abusive husband. She has been hiding successfully for a couple years because she stays in the shadows. She lives a very careful and boring life, making sure not to cause any attention to herself.
Until him….
She is at her best friend's art exhibit when she meets a man who opens her eyes to what she didn't know she had been missing over the last couple years. The intense feelings that arise from one look from the handsome stranger does something to her soul that makes her want to break from her shell. She ends up leaving the event with only his name and no intentions of seeing him again.
She continues on with her life as is and starts a new job, later finding out that the stranger is in fact the CEO of the company. This sexy thriller highlights a lot of push-and-pull as she fights her heart to try and stay away from this man so he is not pulled into the mess of her life.
Enjoy A Deadly Obsession, fall in love with the characters, and find yourself guessing all the way to the end in this tale filled with twists and turns.
About the Author
P. Rosser is a mother of two small boys and works a full time corporate job. In her spare time, she enjoys writing the stories that play in her head down on paper. She got the crazy idea one day to try and turn one into a book and here she is, hoping to share her creativity with others.
A Deadly Obsession is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7115-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-deadly-obsession/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-deadly-obsession/
