Leavenworth, KS Author Publishes Memoir of Educational Journey
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Journey in Getting That Ed.D.: My Memoir, a new book by Richard S. Baskas, Ed.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After years of researching, writing, editing again and again, Richard S. Baskas, Ed.D., finally completed his doctorate degree. In this insightful memoir, Dr. Baskas shares his experiences while going on this educational journey. Before beginning his studies, he did not realize the monumental task the lay ahead. This memoir shares the challenges and joys that come with pursuing a doctorate and contains valuable lessons for anyone wishing to venture on this path themselves.
About the Author
Richard S. Baskas, Ed.D., is a GED teacher at a local USP. In his spare time he enjoys researching genealogy and has published articles on the subject.
My Journey in Getting That Ed.D.: My Memoir is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4037-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-journey-in-getting-that-ed-d/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-journey-in-getting-that-ed-d-my-memoir/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
