Victoria, TX Author Publishes Memoir
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdventures of a Chicano Spanish Teacher, Mexico and Beyond, a new book by Sonny Morin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Adventures of a Chicano Spanish Teacher, Mexico and Beyond serves as a memoir of sorts, covering the travel adventures Sonny Morín began as an undergrad and continues throughout his life. The stories in this book cover a span of thirty-some years, twelve years after his last adventure to Palenque and four years after my last adventure to Cozumel. He traveled to Jamaica, Alaska, Peru, and Palau in between the Palenque and Cozumel visits. The book is in three parts, Palenque, Cozumel, and the other locations.
The adventures begin with stories to Palenque, through Mexico and Guatemala including: Agua Azul, San Cristóbal de las Casas, Oaxaca City, Puerto Angel, Flores, and Tikal. Part two of the book includes travels to Cozumel and excursions to the mainland including: Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Chichén Itzá, and Holbox. While part three covers all additional locations.
A high-energy read, the book takes the reader right into the action of each adventure, each trip.
About the Author
Sonny Morin currently lives in Kyle, Texas, with his family. He spends his mornings watching The Stephanie Miller Show on Free Speech TV, reading, playing guitar and spending time with all his grandchildren. He has been unemployed since his retirement from teaching in 2017. He was diagnosed with hereditary photoreceptor dystrophy, a type of retinitous pigmentosa in 2015 and is now legally blind. He is still seeking employment. He is working on his second book about his teaching career and experiences.
Adventures of a Chicano Spanish Teacher, Mexico and Beyond is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7219-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adventures-of-a-chicano-spanish-teacher-mexico-and-beyond/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adventures-of-a-chicano-spanish-teacher-mexico-and-beyond/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us