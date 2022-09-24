Farmington Hills, MI Author Publishes Children's Nonfiction Novel
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Poemography of Hellen Hagler, Her Story in Poetic Form, a new book by Vernell Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author, Vernell Wilson, writes poetically about the journey of Hellen Hagler, who shared her story about how she and her husband relocated from Pennsylvania to Detroit and started a tradition of celebrations on Christmas Eve, along with their five children, other family members, and friends. Vernell describes challenges and victories that the Hagler family encountered, while they continued the tradition, which remains to this day. Vernell hopes that the readers learn how they may start or continue their own family traditions of celebrations that will last for many years.
About the Author
In the Poemography of Hellen Hagler, Her Story in Poetic Form, Vernell Wilson illustrates Hellen Hagler's story through events that she shared and a promise – "Grandma, I'm going to write your story." The illustrations are based on true Christmas Eve celebrations throughout the years. She writes poetry and personalized poems for others. Wilson is a Competent Toast Master, has a master's degree in Business Leadership, is a member of the National Society of Leadership Success, and has an Executive Certification in Leadership. She is also a member of the Golden Key Society. She lives in Michigan, and you can visit her online at vernell@vernellwilson.com.
The Poemography of Hellen Hagler, Her Story in Poetic Form is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardcover $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2537-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-poemography-of-hellen-hagler-her-story-in-poetic-form/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-poemography-of-hellen-hagler-her-story-in-poetic-form-pb/
