Fresno, CA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
September 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Jewel of Paradise, a new book by Rhonda D. Herb, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Renaissance, Italy, 1494. In a tale of romance set against the backdrop of the discovery of the New World, Valentina Vitale flees from an undesirable marriage and a controlling father. When she discovers a mysterious amulet, two vastly different men pay her notice – but can she trust that their interest is genuine, or are they motivated by the allure of the necklace? Valentina is catapulted into the political intrigues and dark places of Mantuan society, where she risks her life to uncover the mystery of the necklace – and learns that love is the greatest mystery of all.
About the Author
Rhonda D. Herb had a lengthy career in health care and now works as a communications consultant. She lives in California with her husband and two dogs.
The Jewel of Paradise is a 296-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7102-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-jewel-of-paradise/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-jewel-of-paradise/
