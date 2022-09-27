Wrightstown, NJ Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
September 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Code of the Universe, a new book by W.F. Ratigan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It was clear from the start that Arthur's stepmother did not care for him, but with the love of his father, Peter, and his older brother, Samuel, he grew up healthy, happy and, he thought, normal. Then his family learns of their hidden connection to an ancient alien race and civilization… and their place among them.
The Code of the Universe follows Peter, Samuel, and finally Arthur as they absorb their true origins and heritage, taking their place within the secretive society of Sumeria-hidden away on Earth, separate from humanity, for millennia. Arthur eventually takes over for Samuel as Duke and blazes his own trail of exploration and betterment of societies with abilities that no Sumerian has demonstrated before. He carries his Code of the Universe out into the cosmos. He finds love and heartache. Arthur thrives in his own unique way and helps others do the same.
The Code of the Universe is a 360-page paperback with a retail price of $84.00 (eBook $79.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7120-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-code-of-the-universe/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-code-of-the-universe/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us