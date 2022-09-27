Gnxcor Expands Management Team
September 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsCAMBRIDGE, Ontario: Gnxcor, developer of the award-winning facilities maintenance management software Maintenance Care, today announces two new additions to its management team.
Paul Szymanski will join the company as IT Manager, maintaining its security infrastructure, leading the development team and supporting customers' technological needs. Susan Fowler will fill the newly-created Account Manager role, establishing improved communication channels with key customers and providing them more access and information on a regular basis.
Mr. Szymanski has more than 29 years of IT experience in the healthcare, engineering and manufacturing industries. He will bring his background as an administrator and technical manager to Gnxcor to improve software features customers use daily.
"This role has been a long time coming for us, and with Paul on board, we can keep driving forward in developing features that make our products even more beneficial for our customers," Maintenance Care President Dan Roberge said.
Additionally, Mrs. Fowler will expand customer support efforts by communicating product improvements and addressing key customers on an individual, specialized basis. Mrs. Fowler has worked for Maintenance Care for seven years prior to her promotion into the Account Manager position. She serves as the main point of contact for the brand's top customers.
"I'm excited to take this new step and create real benefits and better communication with our larger customers that have more defined requirements as it relates to their organization's size," Mrs. Fowler said.
"Susan is our rock. Every customer that has ever dealt with her comes back to us saying she was amazing because she listens and actually resolves the issues they need resolved," Gnxcor General Manager Dino Roberge said. "That's what she will bring to our larger customers-that sense of personal connection that often gets lost in larger organizations."
Gnxcor's team expansion plays a key role in continued efforts to benefit the organization's support staff and development team, translating into better results for customers.
About Gnxcor: Gnxcor Inc and Gnxcor USA Inc. develop productive tools professionals use on a daily basis. For 20 years, the company has specialized in developing specific software solutions focused on productivity.
Offerings include the Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) Maintenance Care, as well as Care Clean, OneAccess and GetSensored.
Visit maintenancecare.com for more information.
Contact Information
Maintenance Care Team
Gnxcor Inc.
888-222-0206
Contact Us
Maintenance Care Team
Gnxcor Inc.
888-222-0206
Contact Us