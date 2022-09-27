Williamsport, PA Author Publishes Spirituality Book
September 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPureness of Integrity, a new book by Pastor Velinda Webb Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Weathering the storms of life, Pastor Velinda Webb Smith shares the spiritual lessons learned from her tumultuous journey. Pastor Velinda Webb Smith breaks down her lessons into three simple sections: applying pureness of integrity to life as a Christian and your relationship with God, how to remain pure and moral as a man or a woman in today's world, how to maintain a relationship with God and each other as a family, and finally how to apply all these lessons learned to the community as a whole. Pastor Velinda Webb Smith provides clear definitions of integrity and what it means for a rich and fulfilling Christian life, along with examples from the Bible to further emphasize the importance of God and Jesus's words.
Pureness of Integrity is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7333-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pureness-of-integrity/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pureness-of-integrity/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
