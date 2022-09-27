Addison, TX Author Publishes Leadership Book
September 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLeaders Building Leaders, a new book by Kailey Marshall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Leaders Building Leaders sets up leaders for success and helps them make positive impacts in their organizations so that they can take the same tools to build up the next generation of leadership. This book is unique because there are tons of books that discuss what leadership is, how to deal with staff and other leaders but not always the foundations being a leader. Without a good foundation our organizations and staff suffer and the cracks in our knowledge become chasms in the foundations of our team. With the tools provided in this book we can fill in those cracks and build a population of leaders building leaders that build leaders.
About the Author
Kailey Marshall grew up in a small town outside of Dallas, TX, where she learned to have a strong work ethic from her parents. Growing up with horses, cows, and land to take care of, she spent much of her childhood outside dreaming. It would not have been an odd occurrence to see her pack up a backpack full of books and snacks and take off to go find a comfortable tree to spend the day reading and dreaming.
Growing up, Kailey earned her first leadership position by the age of 20 and spent the next fourteen years gobbling up as much leadership advice as anyone would throw at her. While working full-time she decided to go back to school and completed her Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management and her MBA in Healthcare Management shortly after. She also obtained and maintains multiple certifications, including becoming a Registered Health Information Administrator, Certified Professional Coder, and Project Management Certifications. Kailey is also a proud member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, the American Association of Professional Coders, and the American Health Information Management Association. Her career has been mainly focused on healthcare and she has spent most of that time developing operational procedures, providing consultation services for physicians and facilities, and training and mentoring young leaders. Her hobbies include painting, reading, and spending time at the beach.
Leaders Building Leaders is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4121-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/leaders-building-leaders/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/leaders-building-leaders-discovering-the-how-and-why-of-leadership/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us