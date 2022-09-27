Hollywood, FL Author Publishes Humor Book
September 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lies that Were Never Told, a new book by Diana Marte, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Lies that Were Never Told is a humorous declaration of thoughts about men, especially when they lie about their ways of approaching women. This comical sarcastic book will make you laugh and think of some of the ways that men approach women.
About the Author
Diana Marte is a grandmother living in Florida. She has a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Florida Metropolitan University and currently works in security. She loves to read and one day hopes to take on gardening, and she also enjoys the pleasure of her grandchildren's company.
The Lies that Were Never Told is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4132-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-lies-that-were-never-told/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lies-that-were-never-told/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us