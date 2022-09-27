Baskits Inc. Recognized Among Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail for the 3rd Year in a Row
September 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsTORONTO, Sept 27, 2022 - Baskits Inc. has announced its placement in the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for a third consecutive year.
Canada's Top Growing Companies highlights distinguished Canadian businesses with outstanding revenue development over the past three years. Baskits secured its placement in the list with a three-year growth in revenue of 131%. The company has been recognized in this annual ranking since 2020.
Baskits is a leading gift delivery service in Canada that creates, manufactures, and ships gift baskets across Canada and the United States. The company offers thoughtful gift collections curated from national and local brands. Baskits is described as an omnichannel retailer, distributing its products in e-commerce, brick-and-mortar stores, and call centres. In 2014, entrepreneur Robin Kovitz acquired Baskits and facilitated its continuous growth in recent years.
"It is such an incredible honour to be named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Robin Kovitz, the President and CEO of Baskits Inc. "Our team is committed to the kind and thoughtful act of giving. Generosity is a critical component of our company's growth. Whenever you buy gift baskets from Baskits, you provide support to various local brands and small businesses across Canada. Being recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies ensures we can keep working with these brands and businesses to champion each other's long-term success."
Gift baskets have made an exciting comeback in recent years with a resurgence in popularity. Baskits is at the forefront of this phenomenon, expanding its collection of gift baskets for many diverse occasions. The company is motivated to continue its upward momentum as an innovative leader of the gift baskets industry. Baskits strives to include even more Canadian businesses in its product offerings in the future.
Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial list launched in 2019. This ranking celebrates entrepreneurial achievement in Canada each year by showcasing successful independent businesses. There are 430 companies included in this year's list, which involves a comprehensive application process for candidates.
The 2022 winners list is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine with extensive editorial coverage. The full list of candidates is accessible online.
About Baskits Inc.
Baskits Inc. is Canada's preeminent gift delivery service company, designing, manufacturing and shipping unique gifts across Canada and the US. A purveyor of fine gifts, Baskits makes its collections of gift baskets accessible through online stores, catalogues, call centres, warehouses, and retail locations. Baskits emphasizes high-quality offerings in its product selection, which it delivers with love and care. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, Baskits earned recognition as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine.
Contact Information
Robin Kovitz
Baskits
Contact Us
Robin Kovitz
Baskits
Contact Us