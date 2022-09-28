Mesquite, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Link for Rahim, a new book by Janice L. Gaynor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rahim's eighth birthday is just around the corner, and the one thing he wants the most for his birthday is a pet cat of his own. He loves cats so much he wears cat shirts, looks at pictures of cats, and even meows like a cat! Tired of his brother's constant meowing, Ahmed hopes his brother gets a cat just as much as Rahim does! Will their wish come true?
About the Author
Janice L. Gaynor grew up in Elmsford, New York and is the third of four daughters. She received her bachelor's degree in English, and after college she became a preschool teacher. Currently Janice is organizing a program for emancipated youth called The Rising Community to make sure these children live successful lives and have the tools and abilities to raise their children to do the same. She receives a lot of inspiration for her writing from her granddaughter and four grandsons. When visiting them, she loves to tell them bedtime stories, and is proud to now be sharing those stories with children everywhere. Janice currently resides in North Central Texas.
A Link for Rahim is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1411-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-link-for-rahim/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-link-for-rahim/
