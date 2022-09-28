San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Guide Book
September 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Guide Book for the Use of National Taiwan Normal University Department of English Students Whose Work Frequently Requires Them to Use Nouns That Are Not 'Common Nouns' in English Grammar, a new book by Chiu Yong Poon, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Pinsin Chinese-English Dictionary was compiled by the Chinese-English editorial committee of the Beijing Foreign Languages Institute over the course of eight years, from 1971 to 1978. More than fifty people took part in the compilation and editing. A Practical English Grammar was written by A. J. Thompson and A.V. Martinet and printed by the Oxford University Press. Together these two sources take up little shelf space and complement each other perfectly. Under the shelter of A Practical English Grammar, the Pinsin Chinese-English Dictionary carries within it the seeds of the contents of this book. In fertile soil, the seed sprouted and produced The Guide Book for the Use of National Taiwan Normal University Department of English Students Whose Work Frequently Requires Them to Use Nouns That Are Not 'Common Nouns' in English Grammar.
About the Author
Chiu Yong Poon has a B.A. in English from Taiwan Normal University in Taiwan and an M.A. in Education, Shippensburg State College in Shippensburg Pennsylvania. Additionally he has written Folktales of Love from China, a translation from Chinese into English.
The Guide Book for the Use of National Taiwan Normal University Department of English Students Whose Work Frequently Requires Them to Use Nouns That Are Not 'Common Nouns' in English Grammar is a 804-page paperback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-7419-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-guide-book-for-the-use-of-national-taiwan-normal-university-department-of-english-students-whose-work-frequently-requires-them-to-use-nouns-that-are-not-common-nouns-in-english-grammar/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-guide-book-for-the-use-of-national-taiwan-normal-university-department-of-english-students-whose-work-frequently-requires-them-to-use-nouns-that-are-not-common-nouns-in-english-grammar/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us