Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScarlet Oath, a new book by Anahi J. Sakurai, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Born of two races, Jaeha belongs to both and to neither. He carries his secrets and his past, and is willing to open up to very few. But when war threatens the land he calls home, he is thrust unwillingly in the middle, alongside friends and unlikely allies. Will Jaeha be able to accomplish his duties, or will tragedy strike along the way?
Scarlet Oath is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (hardbound $34.00, eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4338-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scarlet-oath/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scarlet-oath/
